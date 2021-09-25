Many fire departments pay respects to fallen chief

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Many agencies across Southern West Virginia paid their respects to a long-time fire chief on Saturday.

Bruce James served the Raleigh county community for more than forty years as the chief of the Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department

James passed away on Sunday with complications from Parkinson's Disease.

Departments from around the region came to his memorial service to give him a complete fire fighter's funeral.

Tony Martin, the communications officer of the Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, said he is thankful for the full support of these agencies and the firefighting community.

He added, moments like these show the camaraderie these departments have for one another.

"We all go out there every day and risk our lives to protect our community, so we look for each other to protect our backs," said Martin. "And it's moments like these when you really realize just how strong that brotherhood is when we all come together just to support each other."

Martin said Chief James was well known and well-loved by the community, as he served as the chief from 1985 until just a couple of years ago.