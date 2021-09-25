Mills flooring and Epoxy moves into new location

SOPHIA, W. Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County business has expanded to a new location.

Mills flooring cut the ribbon on their new building on Saturday, providing more space for their growing business.

Chris Mills, the co-owner, said they are excited to be moved in here because they believe it will allow them to serve their customers better.

"This really helps us with a bigger area, bigger parking lot, bigger building you know, we can offer more samples and more products now then we could do there," said Mills. "We were kinda limited down there and you know, took us a little while to get to where we want to be."

The new location is off of Robert C. Byrd drive near the Coalfields Expressway towards Sophia.