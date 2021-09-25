Oddities and Curiosities Fair rounds out Bex Art Week

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Bex Art Week came to a close on Saturday with an oddities and curiosities fair.

The goal of this event is to show off art that cannot be seen anywhere else.

The fair features vendors and artists of all types.

It rounds out "Bex Art Week," which has featured many different art-related events and activities.

Scott Worley, the fair organizer, said it was exciting for the fair to be back this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

"It's…feels so good to be out seeing people again," said Worley. "A lot of folks spent the pandemic creating and so now we can take the creations that we made and show them off to the public."

The vendors range from local businesses to out-of-state artists.