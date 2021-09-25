Police: Virginia woman dies after multi-car crash

Police in Virginia say a woman has died after her car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit two cars. A news release Saturday from the Prince William County Police Department said that the driver of a Hyundai Elantra crossed over the center line on a road in Nokesville and sideswiped one car before hitting another. The driver of the Hyundai, 65-year-old Ann Louise Adams of Culpeper, was transported to a hospital and died of her injuries. The 72-year-old male driver and 15-year-old male passenger of the second vehicle hit by Adams’ car were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.