‘Run 4 Ivy’ hopes to provide monetary relief to local family

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Highlands Fellowship Church called people together outside the sanctuary today to help a family in need. Graham Middle School is the backdrop to help Robbie and Brittney Gaines. This couple added a second child to their family in August of this year.

Robert Edward Gaines IV or Ivy was born prematurely and came into this world with spina bifida. Ivy was moved to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia due to his condition. The family is still there today but the move came with a big financial burden. The Gaines' church decided to help out with expenses with 'Run 4 Ivy'.

"We love Brittney and Robbie Gaines. We have been friends with them since they first moved here. They have actually been our pastor and friends for the past several years. So it has meant a great deal to be able to do something to help them in a time that they've got a lot going on." said organizer, Mandy Blevins.

The Gaines Church is literally putting their best feet forward in a run for Ivy. The four mile fundraiser represents Ivy being the fourth Robert Edward Gaines in the family. This run mirrors Ivy's father, who also runs four miles daily for his son.

Bluefield University Men's Soccer Coach, Justin Morton brought his team to the event to support the family.

"For my kids to experience not only what Robbie and them are going through in terms of how they can deal with adversity but for them to even see what making an impact in their community looks like. There are people from all over the place not just from our university or from Robbie's church." said Morton.

"When coach said we were going to do it, I thought that was a great thing. Like of course we're going to do it. We want to support our family members." said Bluefield University soccer player, Axel Johansson.

A Venmo for the family has been set up for donations to help with expense. The Venmo is @FourIvyGaines

Organizers say they event was a huge success raising at least $1,500.

Next Saturday there will be a 'Ride 4 Ivy' at Cole Harley Davidson in Bluefield, West Virginia. Tickets will be $25 per vehicle and all proceeds will go to the Gaines Family.

For more information on spina bifida you can go to SBF – Spina Bifida Foundation