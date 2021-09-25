Skip to Content

Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 3 storm in Atlantic

New
10:52 am National news from the Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and is expected to quickly develop into a major storm over the weekend. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,215 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea late Friday. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. It’s expected to become a Category 3 storm Saturday and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content