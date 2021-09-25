Tamarack celebrates 25 year anniversary

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Tamarack celebrated their 25 year anniversary on Saturday with a special celebration.

The event featured food trucks, artists, musicians, and vendors.

The Divison of Highways established the marketplace in the 1990s to showcase West Virginia art to visitors and locals.

Jennifer Farley, the marketing director at Tamarack, said it is nationally recognized as the only marketplace of its kind in the United States.

She adds its economic impact reaches more than just southern West Virginia.

"It's become an important part of not just this community, but the state of West Virginia. The economic impact is in all 55 counties. We have artisans from all 55 counties," said Farley. We've had over four thousand artists juried in over time; in the last 25 years, we've been in existence."

And the event served to give back to the community because a portion of the event's proceeds went to benefit the Women's Resource Center.