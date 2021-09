TAZEWELL, V.A. (WVVA) - The Bulldogs were back on the gridiron for the first time in two weeks Saturday afternoon.

Tazewell hosted Riverheads High School, and the Gladiators quickly made their presence known on the Bulldogs home turf. Riverheads would jump to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and would not trail the entire game as they run past Tazewell 56-19.

The Bulldogs will host Grundy in their next game on Friday, October 1st.