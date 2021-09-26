Allen shakes off rust in Bills’ 43-21 rout of Washington

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen quieted his early season critics and own self-doubts by throwing four touchdown passes and scoring another rushing in the Buffalo Bills’ 43-21 rout of the Washington Football Team. Allen had been unhappy with his inconsistencies and 56% completion percentage through two games. He finished 32 of 43 for 358 yards against Washington and also surpassed the 100-touchdown plateau in his 47th career start. If Washington coach Ron Rivera referred to the game against Buffalo as a measuring stick, the Football Team is well behind the chains in dropping to 1-2. Taylor Heinicke struggled in his first career road start by going 14 of 24 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.