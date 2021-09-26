Skip to Content

Allen shakes off rust in Bills’ 43-21 rout of Washington

4:28 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen quieted his early season critics and own self-doubts by throwing four touchdown passes and scoring another rushing in the Buffalo Bills’ 43-21 rout of the Washington Football Team. Allen had been unhappy with his inconsistencies and 56% completion percentage through two games. He finished 32 of 43 for 358 yards against Washington and also surpassed the 100-touchdown plateau in his 47th career start.  If Washington coach Ron Rivera referred to the game against Buffalo as a measuring stick, the Football Team is well behind the chains in dropping to 1-2. Taylor Heinicke struggled in his first career road start by going 14 of 24 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content