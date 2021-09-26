Brkic’s last-second FG lifts No. 4 Oklahoma past W. Virginia

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Gabe Brkic’s 30-yard field goal as time expired gave No. 4 Oklahoma a 16-13 win over West Virginia. Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was booed by the home fans on several occasions, went 6-for-6 for 54 yards on the final drive to get the Sooners into scoring range. He passed for 256 yards and a touchdown. Mike Woods caught eight passes for 86 yards. It was Oklahoma’s third win by seven or fewer points this season. West Virginia was held to 226 total yards.