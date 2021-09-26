Fatal Crash in Fayette County claims three lives

LANSING, W. Va. (WVVA) - Three people are dead after their aircraft crashed in a wooded area near Opossum Creek Road in Fayette County.

According to West Virginia State Police - the men have been identified as 38-year-old Nick Fletcher, 36-year-old Michael Taphouse and 39-year-old Wesley Farley - all from the Chesapeake, Virginia area.

The Federal Aviation and National Transportation Safety Board are now leading the investigation.

The call came into the Fayette County Office of Emergency Services on Sunday morning.

Emergency Management Director Kevin Walker told WVVA News an aircraft went down but for reasons unknown crews were unable to access the crash site for hours.

Emergency crews were on scene -- and secured and blocked off the site - and urged the public to avoid the area.

Walker said a caller phoned in to their dispatch center, that caller said they heard a plane - saw it - then it disappeared.