Gas prices at seven year high for fall season

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - Anyone who drives a vehicle knows that gas prices are high in the mountain state. The price at the pump is at a seven year high and you can blame it on the hurricanes.

Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas roared ashore in the gulf and put the brakes on the production of oil. AAA reports the national prices have jumped to $3.19 a gallon. West Virginians are paying more than normal for the fall.

The average price in the state runs $3.07 and that includes a five cents jump from a week ago. Usually gas prices begin to drop after labor day travel due to less demand but due to Ida and Nicholas, oil production has been slowed.

"This year we've already had a pretty active hurricane season. We're at about the midpoint right now. Most recently we had Hurricane Ida and Nicholas and that's really the culprit behind our gas prices not really showing the normal seasonal decreases that we would expect." said Public Affairs Manager for AAA, Lori Weaver Hawkins.

Right now gas demand is low as expected for autumn but the storms took nearly 25% of all oil refineries in the gulf offline. Now the other refineries are scrambling to pick up the slack.

"It takes a while for those to get back online. I know at the start of this week I think they were saying they still have about 23% of our normal refineries are offline still." added Weaver Hawkins.

There's always the argument that the president contributes to gas prices in some way and according to the experts it's just not that simple.

"Truth is it's not according to who's in the White House. The gas prices like a lot of things have to do in large part with supply and demand." said Weaver Hawkins.

Leaders with AAA say they expect the continued upward trend of gas prices to last until at least mid October.

In the mean time AAA says you can use their mobile app to find the lowest gas prices near you. They also say it's important to make sure your vehicle is properly maintained. They also stressed not to try and top your vehicle off when it is already full. That excess gas will be evaporated in no time.