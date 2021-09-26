Iceland’s coalition govt could retain power after election

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s coalition government appeared likely to continue after voters rallied around the political center in a volatile parliamentary election. The three ruling parties have 37 of the parliament’s 63 seats, gaining two from the last election. The center-right Independence Party took the largest share of votes. And there were big gains for the centrist Progressive Party. The two parties formed Iceland’s coalition government before the election together with the Left Green Party led by Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. The incoming members of parliament were 54% women on Sunday morning with nearly all votes counted. Iceland’s parliament will have a female majority for the first time if the number holds.