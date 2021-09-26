Man suffers life-threatening wound in Virginia shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man suffered a life-threatening wound in a late-night shooting in a residential area. The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a news release that the shooting happened late Saturday in a residential area southwest of Richmond. Officers responding to a report of gunfire found the man with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital. Police didn’t immediately release further details about what may have led up to the shooting.