“Rising Cardinals” statue unveiled in Uptown Beckley

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Uptown Beckley has a new addition, a statue designed to uplift and inspire.

Rob Rappold, the Mayor of Beckley, said it serves as a way to fill a void from a loss that impacted the city nearly a decade ago.

"This is a culmination of about 9 and a half years of varied interests," said Rappold. "You know, a building burned here that the city owned about 9 a half years ago."

The statue is called "Rising Cardinals."

Jami Lester, the sculptor who is a Southern West Virginia native, said it is designed to represent hope, moving forward and where Beckley is headed.

"We started talking about concepts that would kind of tie together what we thought Beckley needed," said Lester. "We thought that the birds, rising up would be a really great symbol for Beckley rising up."

Mayor Rappold said it is a huge step in Beckley's rising, as he hopes it will inspire current residents and attract more people to the area.

"As word gets out, we'll see visitors who come from exit 44 and other interstate exits just to view the cardinal," said Rappold. "It's very uplifting, and it's something that I think the city will be proud of I think those who take the time to visit this sculpture in the future. It's something they'll kind of think fondly of."

He added he is thankful for all the efforts of the public works department, city council, and countless others who made it all possible.

The statue is at the corner of Heber and Neville streets in Uptown Beckley.