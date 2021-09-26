Small plane goes down in West Virginia; no word on injuries

LANSING, W.Va. (AP) — A small plane crashed Sunday in southern West Virginia. There is no immediate word on whether anyone on board was injured. The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that it was investigating the crash of a Beech C23 about 50 miles southeast of Charleston. According to news outlets, emergency officials in Fayette County say the plane went into woods near a campground in Lansing. A small airport is located nearby. Further details, including the plane’s origin and destination, have not been released.