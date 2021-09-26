Virginia pedestrian dies after hit-and-run vehicle accident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a pedestrian has died after being struck in a hit-and-run vehicle accident on the outskirts of a commercial area. The Lynchburg Police Department issued a news release saying officers were called to a residential block Saturday southwest of Liberty University around 6 p.m. The area is adjacent to a number of restaurants and other businesses. Officers said they found that a man had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. The man was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries. Police are asking for witnesses who may have seen what happened or recorded it on a doorbell camera.