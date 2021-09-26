Warmer temperatures return this week

Today was another gorgeous autumn day out there with mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping off in the 60s and low 70s. We will hold on to those dry conditions overnight with mostly clear conditions and temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures look to be a bit warmer tomorrow as high pressure sits over our area. Highs should be in the 70s for most with a mix of clouds and sun.

A weak cold front pushes through on Tuesday bringing a slight chance of some showers. Most look to stay dry though with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures look to top off in the 70s and 80s around the area.

Dry conditions look to be in place for the rest of the week and we will hold on to those warmer temperatures as well. Highs look to stay in the 70s and 80s through the rest of the workweek. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11 pm.