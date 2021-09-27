Beckley BBQ business to host Halloween concert at Burning Rock

SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley BBQ restaurant will be hosting a concert at Burning Rock on October 30th, the Saturday night before Halloween.



The Pink Pig BBQ restaurant located on South Kanawha Street is organizing the event and looking for additional sponsors. The event is called 'Halloween with the Kentucky Headhunters.' In addition to the headhunters, organizer and Pink Pig owner Fred Dolin said Darrell Ramsey, Emily Grace, Jim Snyder, and the Scott Honaker band will also be performing.



"I love music and we've done a lot in Fayetteville with music, so we thought we'd try this," said Dolin, who opened the Pink Pig a little over a month ago.



Food from the Pink Pig BBQ will of course be offered as well.



Dolin said there will be a lot of fun activities for the kids as well as a 'Battle of the Bands.'