COVID Booster Shots: where, when, and how to get yours

(WVVA) -- Both Gov. Jim Justice and Gov. Ralph Northam have encouraged those eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to go ahead and get them.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized Pfizer booster shots for any American over 18 who is considered compromised last Friday.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters have not yet been approved, but that approval is expected in the coming weeks.

In order to receive a Pfizer booster shot, you must:

- have received both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

- be fully vaccinated for at least six months prior to receiving your booster

The CDC recommends that:

- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer.

- People aged 50–64 years with *underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer.

- People aged 18–49 years with *underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second Pfizer dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.

- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second Pfizer dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.

If you are wanting a booster shot, but aren't sure if you qualify, talk to your healthcare provider.

For details on where to get a booster shot in Virginia, click here.

For details on where to get a booster shot in West Virginia, click here.