NATO-led mission increases patrols on Kosovo-Serbia border

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The NATO-led KFOR mission in Kosovo has increased its patrols on the border with Serbia in a bid to deescalate tensions between the two Balkan foes over a dispute about license plates. The U.S. Embassy in Serbia tweeted Monday that American and Canadian defense officials had visited the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossings “to gain a better understanding of the situation” adding “They were glad to note KFOR was on site as a stabilizing factor.” KFOR has around 4,000 troops from 28 countries and is led by NATO. The mission is supported by the United Nations, the European Union and other international actors. Its aim is to stave off lingering ethnic tensions between majority Kosovo Albanians and minority Kosovo Serbs.