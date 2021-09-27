NTSB, FAA investigate fatal plane crash in Fayette County

LANSING, W.Va. (WVVA) The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were on the scene of a fatal plane crash in Fayette County on Monday.



Nick Fletcher, Michael Taphouse, and Wesley Farley, of Chesapeke, Virginia were killed in the crash that happened on Sunday around 10 a.m.



Ed Kessler, who lives right next to the New River Gorge airport, witnessed the plane take off from the runway.



"I saw him try to cut down that holler there at the end and then he just disappeared."



The plane landed behind a barn not far from that point.



NTSB Senior Safety Investigator, Brian Rayner, was one scene with crews on Monday. He said the investigation could take time, but hopes to have a preliminary report done by the end of the week.



In addition to other investigators at both agency who work in-house, they also rely on separate reports from the aircraft and engine manufacturers.



"This is a very preliminary stage of the investigation. What we do, simply put, is examine the man, the machine, and the environment."



Their investigations hopes to answer two questions -- what happened and why? If the investigation returns evidence of a machine flaw, it's work that could also spare future lives.



"I'm just terribly sorry for the families affected by this loss. It's a tragedy. and We'll do our very best."



