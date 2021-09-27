Summer-like temperatures build in today

Enjoy another rain-free day today. Temperatures will be warmer than normal heading into the mid-upper 70s and low 80s. Dew points are on the lower end allowing a refreshing day today.

Mostly sunny skies are with us as high pressure builds over the region today. Winds will come from the west at around 5-10 MPH with gusts hitting around 20 MPH at times.

We stay dry overnight with mild temperatures in the 50s. A few passing clouds will hover around.

A cold front arrives tomorrow bringing a chance for a few showers. The best placement for rain is north of I-64, but a couple of spotty showers could head more south. Not everyone will see rain for Tuesday as this is a weak frontal system. An isolated storm can't be completely ruled out either.

Temperatures will be about the same as today and we still hold onto breezy conditions. Wednesday's highs will stay warmer than normal. Temperatures gradually cool back down by the end of the week and during the weekend, but we will still feel pleasant while outdoors.

Drier air funnels back in mid-week and we hold onto dry conditions throughout the weekend. Any outdoor chores? No problem! You have plenty of days to chose from to get your outdoor tasks done.

Tropics:

Hurricane Sam is a major hurricane this morning continuing to push to the northwest. Sam will miss the United States, but could provide some dangerous surf conditions along the east coast throughout this weekend and next week. Sam's track looks to push right through Bermuda.

