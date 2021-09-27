Vigil to support COVID-19 patients and frontline workers scheduled

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A COVID-19 prayer vigil has been rescheduled for Tuesday after a previous postponement due to weather.

The vigil will take place at the track beside Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Stephen Baldwin, the President of the Greenbrier County COVID Task Force, said the vigil's purpose is to pray for and support patients and medical professionals battling the delta variant while raising awareness about the rise in cases.

"It's put a tremendous amount of pressure and stress on our healthcare workers and hospital employees so we wanted to thank them for all the hardwork that they're doing and we wanted to support them and the covid patients they're taking care of and also just remind the community to do their, to do their part to defend this," said Baldwin.

The vigil is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 pm.