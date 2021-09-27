We’ll stay mild & breezy into Tuesday; a little rain possible Tuesday night

We'll stay dry with high pressure in control for the rest of the evening. We'll stay breezy at times overnight as well, with warm southwesterly flow; temps look to stay on the milder side overnight, dropping into the 50s for most.

Tuesday looks like a quiet day again for the most part, we'll just experience increasing cloud cover and highs again in the 70s. Tuesday will be a bit breezy again as well, with winds in the 8-12 MPH range and higher gusts possible. A cold front will be dipping into our area tomorrow night, bringing more clouds and the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms (mainly after sunset Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning).

Not everyone will see rain, and flooding nor severe weather look likely this time around. Overall, the best chance of showers in general looks to be along and north of the I-64 corridor. Tomorrow night, lows will be in the upper 50s-low 60s. We'll clear back out again gradually on Wednesday and highs should again be in the 70s.

We look cooler and drier into late week....but clouds and possibly more showers/storms could push in for parts of this weekend (though it is still a little early for specifics). Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!