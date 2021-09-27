West Virginia leaders hopeful that pandemic peak is waning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — As deaths from the coronavirus in West Virginia continue a staggering climb, Gov. Jim Justice is deflecting attention toward his hope that the latest pandemic peak is waning. Health data shows active cases have been cut in half over the past two weeks. And the number of people hospitalized for the virus has dropped to 978 from the record more than 1,000 last week. Justice says it’s great news that numbers indicate the rate of cases and people hospitalized are slowing down. At least 484 people have died from the virus this month in West Virginia, more than the first eight months of the pandemic combined.