Amazon unveils ‘Jetsons’-like roaming robot for the home

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon’s new robot can hear, see and follow you around the home, but its no Rosey the Robot. Amazon’s version, called Astro, doesn’t cook or clean like the animated character from “The Jetsons.” But it can check if you left the stove on while you’re out, or send an alert if someone enters the house it doesn’t recognize. It uses cameras, sensors and artificial technology to avoid walls or dogs, and Amazon said Astro will only get smarter as time goes on. The $1,500 robot, which will be sent out to customers later this year, was one of a slew of gadgets Amazon unveiled Tuesday as part of its annual event ahead of the holidays.