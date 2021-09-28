Skip to Content

Amid killings and COVID, Mexico’s Yaqui people get pledges

New
5:59 pm National news from the Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Yaqui people have been hit by a wave of killings and coronavirus deaths, so the country’s long-awaited public apology for centuries of abuses rang a little hollow. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had hoped Tuesday’s ceremony would mark a turning point in the woes of what he has described as Mexico’s most persecuted Indigenous group, which suffered a government campaign to exterminate or exile its members around 1900. The somber ceremony was marked by a moment of silence for a Yaqui leader who died Sunday of COVID-19.  But there was no acknowledgment for the five Yaqui men whose skeletal remains were found on a remote hillside last week. They were among 10 Yaquis who were abducted July 15 and thought to have been murdered. Authorities have blamed crime gangs.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content