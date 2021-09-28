Arraignments held for McDowell murder suspects

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Arraignments were held today for two suspects in a murder investigation in McDowell County.

According to McDowell County Chief Field Deputy Mark Shelton, Raquel Adams went before Magistrate Richard VanDyke. VanDyke found probable cause, and Adams was bound over to the grand jury.

Kobe Brown's case was continued, as his attorney was not available.

Stay with WVVA for the latest information on this murder case.