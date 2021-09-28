Brazil doctors accuse health company of forcing chloroquine

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Whistleblowing doctors in Brazil have accused a health care company of forcing them to prescribe drugs ineffective in treating COVID-19 or else lose their jobs. The doctors are current or past employees of Prevent Senior, a provider that has been praised by President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies for its support of anti-malarial drug chloroquine in treating the disease, despite mounting evidence against it. Lawyer Bruna Morato represents 12 clients and accused the health care company during Tuesday’s session of Brazilian Senate’s investigation into the government’s pandemic response. Prevent Senior has denied any wrongdoing.