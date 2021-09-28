China, NATO officials discuss Afghanistan, regional tensions

BEIJING (AP) — China’s top diplomat has held a virtual meeting with NATO’s chief to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, amid longstanding disagreements between Beijing and the U.S.-led alliance over regional policies. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday the discussions had been “positive and constructive”. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had spoken the previous day, according to the statement, focusing on “issues of common concern.” Chinese officials gave no further details of the talks. A NATO press release said the alliance’s secretary-general stressed coordinating international efforts in dealing with security and human rights concerns with the Taliban. China opposed the presence of U.S.-led forces in Afghanistan, with which it shares a narrow border.