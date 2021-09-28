COVID-19 prayer vigil hosted in Greenbrier County

RONCEVERTE, W. Va. (WVVA) - The community in Greenbrier County came together on Tuesday to support those battling COVID-19, both as patients and on the frontlines.

A prayer vigil is taking place at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center's soccer complex to pray for these individuals.

First responders, community members and leaders, and health care professionals came together to participate.

Judith Bland, an ER nurse at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, lost her husband to COVID-19.

She said she is thankful the community is hosting this vigil because of the pandemic's impact on everyone, not just those battling the virus.