Debate takeaways: Virginia candidates on attack from start

It was a testy start to the second and final debate in Virginia’s high-stakes governor’s race between Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin. Polls show a close contest just five weeks before Election Day. On Tuesday night, McAuliffe repeatedly seized on Youngkin’s opposition to mask and vaccine mandates, and Youngkin stumbled briefly when asked by the moderator if he supported measles and mumps vaccines. He eventually said he did. Youngkin also made news when asked if he would support Donald Trump as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. Youngkin initially tried to dodge but finally said he would.