EXPLAINER: Why and how the UK is experiencing a fuel crisis

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. is experiencing its fifth day of fuel shortages, with supply hobbled by a shortage of truck drivers. Motorists, worried that the fuel will run dry, have formed long lines outside gas stations. The government is trying to get a grip and urging people not to panic-buy and get back to their normal routines. With few signs of any improvement, there are warnings that the fuel crisis will lead to patient care being compromised as doctors and nurses struggle to get to work. Even if the situation gets back to normal over coming days, there are worries that the U.K. will face more supply disruptions in coming months due to labor shortages largely attributable to Brexit.