Fayette County coding class prepares students for jobs of the future

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) English, Math, and Science are all subjects you probably took in school. But now, there is another subject becoming increasingly relevant in today's schools and workforce called 'coding.'

Coding is the process of creating instructions for computers. At New River Primary School in Oak Hill, they're starting kids on the subject at an early age. For the last two years, educators have received a special grant from WVU to help with instruction on the subject.



During Tuesday's class, the Kindergarten students learned to make robots move through typing in commands on their I-Pad. According to Assistant Principal Marsha Bishop, the program not only prepares children for careers in technology, but gives them valuable experience in problem solving.



"Any job in the future is going to have some sort of computer orientation. So it's important to get those skills now and build on them throughout their school career."



As part of the program, the Oak Hill school has WVU representatives come to the school each year to help teach the classes.



