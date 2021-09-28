Jan. 6 trials slowed by mounting evidence in US Capitol riot

Nearly nine months have passed since the riot at the U.S. Capitol, and federal agents have arrested more than 600 people across the country believed to have joined in the Jan. 6 attack. Getting those cases swiftly to trial is turning out to be an even more difficult task. Investigators have collected a mountain of evidence and are working to organize it and share it with defense attorneys. And that mountain keeps growing with new arrests still happening practically every week. Meanwhile, Washington’s federal court is clogged with Jan. 6 cases. A further complication is limitations on trials because of the coronavirus pandemic.