Lava from Spanish island volcano quickens pace toward sea

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — Lava flowing from an erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has picked up pace on its way to the sea. Officials say it is now within about 800 meters (875 yards) of the shoreline. While one of two rivers of lava has slowed, the other was more fluid and was bearing down on a small town Tuesday. Officials have for days been expecting the lava to reach the Atlantic Ocean, but the eruption has been erratic. After calming down on Monday, the volcano became more explosive again overnight. When the molten rock eventually meets the sea water it could trigger explosions and toxic gas.