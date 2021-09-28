Man injured in Beirut port explosion dies, 14 months later

BEIRUT (AP) — The family of a Lebanese man who was critically injured in last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port say he has died, nearly 14 months after the blast. The family says the 35-year-old Ibrahim Harb was in his downtown office near the port when the explosion occurred. He died at his parents’ home on Monday night. Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate that had been improperly stored in the port for years exploded in August 2020, wiping out the port and devastating nearby neighborhoods. Ibrahim’s death brings the number of people killed by the blast to at least 215. That’s according to official records.