New coffee shop opens on BSC’s campus

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - There's another option for coffee and baked goods in Bluefield, West Virginia. All you have to do is go to Bluefield State College (BSC) to find it.

The Big Blue Brew just opened, and it's located inside the school's library. It's not just for students. It's also open to the public. It's owned by the Bluespoon Cafe's Nicole Coeburn and is considered an expansion.

Coeburn opened the BlueSpoon Cafe four years ago in downtown Bluefield, West Virginia. Now, a vision to open another location has gone from a dream to a reality.

"We've added so much to the BlueSpoon Cafe, now we're offering a second location with coffee and pastries, and I'm just so delighted to be able to serve the community and be able to grow. so I really appreciate the support," said Coeburn.

"We want that experience, that interactive experience where people could come onto campus, they could enjoy coffee, they could enjoy conversations, have meetings...again, a lively piece for this community," said Dr. Ted Lewis, Provosot and VP of Academic Affairs at BSC.

Like BlueSpoon Cafe, Big Blue Brew is also offering a variety of baked goods and coffee. They're open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Both cafes are also in need of workers and are hiring servers, baristas and kitchen staff. Just go to either location to learn more information. Visit BlueSpoon Cafe's Facebook page here.