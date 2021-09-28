New Rijksmuseum exhibition showcases Renaissance portraits

AMSTERDAM (AP) — There is a gathering at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum of people from around Europe depicted in more than 100 Renaissance portraits as COVID-19 lockdowns ease and borders reopen. The Dutch national museum’s new exhibition “Remember Me” covers the century 1470-1570. It features portraits from across the continent by masters including Albrecht Duerer, Hans Holbein and Titian that underscore humanity’s enduring desire to be remembered. It also shows the lengths artists went to to portray people, their wealth, jobs, power and love for one another. The museum’s general director said Tuesday the exhibition has been in the works since before the global pandemic swept the world last year. He said that the wish to be remembered is something that felt more pressing than ever amid lockdowns.