W.Va. Medical Cannabis patient sign-up set for Wednesday in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia is just weeks away from making medical marijuana available to qualifying patients. The W.Va. DHHR will be hosting a patient sign up on Wednesday in Beckley to help those who qualify navigate the process.

It is happening from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., at the Raleigh County DHHR office, located at 407 Neville Street, in Beckley. 

Patients who have already been certified by a registered physician as having an applicable serious medical condition must bring the following items: 

  • Completed patient certification form
  • Driver’s license, state ID, or passport
  • Proof of West Virginia residency, such as a utility bill
  • $50 patient ID card application fee, which must be paid by check or money order

Patients who have not already seen a registered physician must bring the following items, in addition to the above:

  • At least one piece of medical documentation that shows their diagnosis, such as medical records, a letter from a doctor, or office visit summaries
  • Valid photo ID
  • Two proofs of West Virginia residency for state registration
  • Cash, credit, or debit to pay the $149 physician evaluation fee

Patients who have a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less may apply for a waiver of the $50 patient ID card fee at the event. If a waiver is requested, applicants must provide their most recent W2, paystubs within the last 30 days or proof of eligibility for low-income benefits. 

Appointments are strongly encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090. 

To learn more, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/bph/Pages/Medical-Cannabis-Program.aspx

Qualifying conditions include:

  • Cancer
  • Position status for human immunodeficiency virus or acquired immune deficiency syndrome
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity 
  • Epilepsy 
  • Neuropathies
  • Huntington’s disease
  • Crohn’s disease 
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder 
  • Intractable seizures
  • Sickle cell anemia
  • Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain
  • Terminal illness that is defined as a medical prognosis of life expectancy of approximately one year or less if the illness runs its normal course
