W.Va. Medical Cannabis patient sign-up set for Wednesday in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia is just weeks away from making medical marijuana available to qualifying patients. The W.Va. DHHR will be hosting a patient sign up on Wednesday in Beckley to help those who qualify navigate the process.



It is happening from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., at the Raleigh County DHHR office, located at 407 Neville Street, in Beckley.

Patients who have already been certified by a registered physician as having an applicable serious medical condition must bring the following items:

Completed patient certification form

Driver’s license, state ID, or passport

Proof of West Virginia residency, such as a utility bill

$50 patient ID card application fee, which must be paid by check or money order

Patients who have not already seen a registered physician must bring the following items, in addition to the above:

At least one piece of medical documentation that shows their diagnosis, such as medical records, a letter from a doctor, or office visit summaries

Valid photo ID

Two proofs of West Virginia residency for state registration

Cash, credit, or debit to pay the $149 physician evaluation fee

Patients who have a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less may apply for a waiver of the $50 patient ID card fee at the event. If a waiver is requested, applicants must provide their most recent W2, paystubs within the last 30 days or proof of eligibility for low-income benefits.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090.



To learn more, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/bph/Pages/Medical-Cannabis-Program.aspx



Qualifying conditions include: