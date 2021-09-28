W.Va. Medical Cannabis patient sign-up set for Wednesday in Beckley

W.Va. Medical Cannabis patient sign-up set for Wednesday in BeckleyUpdated
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia is just weeks away from making medical marijuana available to qualifying patients. The W.Va. DHHR will be hosting a patient sign up on Wednesday in Beckley to help those who qualify navigate the process.
It is happening from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., at the Raleigh County DHHR office, located at 407 Neville Street, in Beckley.
Patients who have already been certified by a registered physician as having an applicable serious medical condition must bring the following items:
- Completed patient certification form
- Driver’s license, state ID, or passport
- Proof of West Virginia residency, such as a utility bill
- $50 patient ID card application fee, which must be paid by check or money order
Patients who have not already seen a registered physician must bring the following items, in addition to the above:
- At least one piece of medical documentation that shows their diagnosis, such as medical records, a letter from a doctor, or office visit summaries
- Valid photo ID
- Two proofs of West Virginia residency for state registration
- Cash, credit, or debit to pay the $149 physician evaluation fee
Patients who have a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less may apply for a waiver of the $50 patient ID card fee at the event. If a waiver is requested, applicants must provide their most recent W2, paystubs within the last 30 days or proof of eligibility for low-income benefits.
Appointments are strongly encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090.
To learn more, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/bph/Pages/Medical-Cannabis-Program.aspx
Qualifying conditions include:
- Cancer
- Position status for human immunodeficiency virus or acquired immune deficiency syndrome
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
- Parkinson’s disease
- Multiple sclerosis
- Damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity
- Epilepsy
- Neuropathies
- Huntington’s disease
- Crohn’s disease
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Intractable seizures
- Sickle cell anemia
- Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain
- Terminal illness that is defined as a medical prognosis of life expectancy of approximately one year or less if the illness runs its normal course