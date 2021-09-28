Pilot Program in the works for years starts today, will help families and offenders battling drug addiction

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA)- A new position with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office -- that started Tuesday -- will help those impacted when a loved one is incarcerated related to drugs and domestic incidents.

The sheriff's office has been trying to get the program off the ground for two years -- and according to Chief Deputy Alan Christian it's the first in the state as far as he knows.

"It's not only the subject that we arrest that's affected it's the whole family," he said.

Christian says the program will help the community in two ways -- the first is by helping the family impacted by the offender and two -- by helping the actual offender.

"Whether it be drug rehab for the accused or the affected, or food, diapers, psychological assistance, you know there's a whole gamete of help that's out there for some people," said Christian. "They just don't know how to access them. "

That's when the new Resource Coordinator Charles Truckenmiller steps in to help.

"Sometimes if one of the parents that goes to jail because of drug use, then the rest of the family is kind of in limbo, maybe the kids need food or they need heating."

Truckenmiller says there are stipends out there to help those families pay for food, diapers and even their heating bill.

The program does not apply to anyone who has committed a violent crime or habitual violent crime offender.

Those who've been in-and-out of jail for drug use will not qualify either.

"A lot of our services that we are going to be providing for them, for people, aren't going to be for them because they already went through the system so many times," he said. "We are going to try to deal with the first-time users."

Truckenmiller says it's all in an effort to prevent repeat offenders - who through the years have cost tax payers a lot of money for government services.

"Another thing we're looking at is tax payer's money," said Christian. "We have all these folks going to jail. A year in jail is like $17,000.

"So, if we can get them on the straight and narrow get them into some sort of rehab, get them the help that they need, we can also save tax payer money."

The pilot program is funded through a Marshall University grant - for the first year.

The next two years - will be paid for by Southern Hylands Community Mental Health Centers.

Those interested in the program can call the Mercer County Sheriff's Office and ask for Charles Truckenmiller, he said, he is here to help.

That number is (304) 487-8364.