Q&A: Bell and Howell-Baptiste on ‘Queenpins’ and friendship

Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste have shared the screen more than a few times over the past decade. First it was by chance on “House of Lies,” but then they started actively trying to work together and have done so on “Veronica Mars,” “The Good Place” and now their first feature “Queenpins.” Loosely based on a real story of a $40 million couponing scam, “Queenpins” features Bell as a depressed suburban housewife and Howell-Baptiste as a small-time video blogger who devise a scheme to sell counterfeit coupons. “Queenpins” is available starting Thursday on Paramount+.