SCHOCK to invest $85M in Virginia facility, add 355 jobs

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam says quartz composite sink inventor SCHOCK will invest $85 million in its first U.S. manufacturing operation in southern Virginia, creating hundreds of jobs. Officials say SCHOCK will occupy a 95,500-square-foot facility on 14.7 acres in Patriot Centre Industrial Park in Henry County. SCHOCK, which was founded in 1924, invented the quartz composite sink in 1979. Officials say Virginia competed with Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina for the project, which will create 355 new jobs. The first phase will be completed over five years as the company establishes the capability to produce quartz composite kitchen sinks in the new location.