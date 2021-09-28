Taste of summer for Tuesday with the chance for spotty rain

Starting off with mild temperatures in the 50s. A few upper 40s are on the board, but we will experience another warmer than normal day by this afternoon. High temperatures soar into the mid-upper 70s and low 80s.

A weak cold front moves through the area today providing some spotty showers. The best timing for rain will be more into this evening, but areas north of I-64 will see a few showers for the first half of the day. Not everyone will see rain though! Very spotty and also looks to be more confined to the northern half of our viewing area.

Spotty rain will continue into the overnight hours along with the development of some patchy fog. Temperatures will be mild again overnight in the 50s.

Some leftover moisture is possible into Wednesday morning, but most will be dry. Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the day tomorrow leading to sunny skies. Highs tomorrow will be about the same as today.

Temperatures gradually cool to seasonable closing the work week and into early next week.

Rain chances are zero for Thursday and Friday but slowly work back in this weekend. Stray shower possible on Saturday. Few more showers will try to work in on Sunday as a cold front approaches.