Ukraine, Hungary summon ambassadors over Russian gas deal

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A diplomatic conflict between Hungary and Ukraine has deepened. The two countries summoned each others’ ambassadors Tuesday over Budapest’s decision to sign a long-term contract to purchase Russian gas. Ukraine considers Hungary’s 15-year deal with Russian gas company Gazprom a blow to its economic and national security interests. The agreement will see the import of an annual 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Hungary through lines that bypass Ukraine and deprive it of lucrative transit fees. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday saying Kyiv was “surprised and disappointed” by Hungary’s deal with Russia. Hungary’s foreign minister said Ukraine was interfering in his country’s internal affairs.