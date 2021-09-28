UPDATE: Attorney finds no excessive force used by Tazewell PD in August arrest

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -- A formal investigation has concluded after an arrest made by Tazewell Police Department in early August led to claims of police brutality, and the Commonwealth's Attorney for Wise County found that no excessive force was used.

The investigation into the events leading to the August 11th arrest of Anthony Fuller reveals the incident started down the street at Kidd Tire Store. The police report said the situation turned volatile and Fuller was armed.

"He had weapons in the vehicle, when asked to identify himself, Mr. Fuller made various statements that appeared to be incoherent. He said things that don't really make sense. So, you're looking at that, he refused to identify himself, and he continued to manipulate an object that we now know is a knife." Charles Slemp, Commonwealth's Attorney for Wise County

The police report says during the arrest, Fuller stabbed one of the officers with a pen, giving officers on scene the right to use ample force to restrain Fuller any way they could.

"It really demonstrates the need to use some sort of force in order to try and effectuate an arrest, and protect the public as what was described as a dangerous individual. He was making threats and potentially driving on the highway." Charles Slemp, Commonwealth's Attorney for Wise County

The Toxicology report indicates that Fuller had drugs and Alcohol in his system at the time he was arrested.

"Looking at the toxicology report from the suspect's blood. It revealed that Mr. Fuller had amounts of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Alcohol in his system during the whole ordeal." Charles Slemp, Commonwealth's Attorney for Wise County

The formal investigation into excessive force clears the officers. As of right now, no charges will be filed against any of the officers. Right now, it's unclear if Fuller family or legal team will pursue any further legal action.

Fuller is currently charged with 2 counts of Assault on an Officer, carrying a Concealed Weapon, Disorderly Conduct, Obstruction of Justice, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License.