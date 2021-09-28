Warmer than average temperatures last through the rest of the week

It was a pleasant day out there today with temperatures topping off in the 70s for most and the low 80s for a few. There was a mix of clouds and sun and a few saw a brief shower, however, most stayed dry. We hold on to the chance of a stray shower overnight as a weak cold front passes through but most look to stay dry with partly cloudy conditions. It'll be a mild one out there tonight with lows only getting down into the 50s.

A beautiful day is in store for the region tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures topping off in the 70s for most. Our lows will also be more seasonable in the 40s and 50s.

We finish off the work week with temperatures above average in the 70s and mostly sunny conditions. High pressure will be over our area providing beautiful weather across the Two Virginias.

As we head into the weekend, our next storm system looks to start approaching the area. As of now, Saturday looks dry and Sunday is when we could start seeing some showers push into the area. Make sure to stay tuned as the timing of this system is still a bit uncertain. Catch the full forecast tonight at 5, 6, 10 (CW), and 11 pm.