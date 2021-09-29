Another offshore wind project eyed off New Jersey coastline

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A company that has already received preliminary approval to build a wind farm off the southern coast of New Jersey is planning a second project. Atlantic Shores is a joint venture between EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies US. It already has approval from New Jersey regulators to build a wind farm off the state’s coast. But in a construction plan filed with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Atlantic Shores revealed it is planning a second such project. That one had not been publicly announced. It would be considered in the next round of offshore wind project solicitations by state regulators next year.