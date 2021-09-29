Beckley leaders work quickly to address crumbling building

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) There is a concern among members of Beckley's Common Council that time is not on their side when it comes to demolishing a crumbling building in Uptown.



The city-owned building is located at 227 Prince Street in Beckley. After part of the building's side started to fall over the weekend, Mayor Rob Rappold said city leaders are moving quickly to address the issue.



Public Works has also closed off the sidewalk and created a protective barrier around the building.



While a motion to demolish the building previously hit a roadblock with some members of council, Mayor Rappold does not expect the same opposition this time around.



For the time being, Sam Petsonk, who owns a law practice next door, has had to divert clients away from his office. He hopes a resolution on the issue will be a starting point for a broader discussion.



"Beckley has tap danced around a serious commitment to long-term planning for decades now. Most cities the size of Beckley have a full-time city planner to rely on for investment and long-term development."



Petsonk's practice is still open for business and he can still meet with clients at an alternate location. The number for his law practice is 304-712-9858. He wants to make it clear that he has his client information and documents secured at another location.





